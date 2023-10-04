Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. 2,545,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.