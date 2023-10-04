Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 132,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. 685,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

