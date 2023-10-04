Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 3,390 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

