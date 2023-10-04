Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 64 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

