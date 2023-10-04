Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.25. 652,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,394. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

