Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 926,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,296,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,975,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 2,347,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.