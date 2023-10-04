Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,467. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

