Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,763,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $29.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,040.00. 67,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,953. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,095.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,815.84.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,194.67.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

