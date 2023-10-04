Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.