Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $8.83 Million in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. 14,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

