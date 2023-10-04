Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,563. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

