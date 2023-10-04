Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

