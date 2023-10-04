Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.94. The stock had a trading volume of 701,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,556. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.06 and its 200 day moving average is $240.74. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

