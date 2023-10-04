Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 85,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 129,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 318,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,261. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.