Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.44% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 301,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.