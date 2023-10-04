Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

GNR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,486. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.