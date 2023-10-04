Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 357 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RYF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

