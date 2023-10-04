Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $244.60 and last traded at $246.77. Approximately 60,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 267,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.03 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 72.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

