Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Boosted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 4.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

