Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $30,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,144 shares of company stock worth $9,980,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $345.15 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

