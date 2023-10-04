Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head to Head Review

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) and Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Aluf has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Aluf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -4.38% -4.66% -2.23% Aluf N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $1.68 billion 16.87 -$50.16 million ($0.26) -334.50 Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Datadog and Aluf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aluf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Datadog and Aluf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 6 22 0 2.79 Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $106.94, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Aluf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Aluf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aluf beats Datadog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management. cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI Visibility. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

