American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Reduced by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529,374 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,673,360 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises about 12.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.76% of American Airlines Group worth $206,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

