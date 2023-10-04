Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,364. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.70 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.