AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $86.22. 49,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 710,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

