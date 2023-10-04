Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$4.71

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a market cap of C$574.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.64.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of C$432.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

