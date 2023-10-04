Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) PT at $23.50

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after purchasing an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

