Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $345.08

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,109 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

