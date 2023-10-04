Analysts Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $14.67

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.16. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 510.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 984,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

