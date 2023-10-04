Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $160.92

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $1,273,448. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.