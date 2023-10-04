Analyzing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics -7,551.59% -83.69% -73.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innate Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,828.57%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.96 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 62.42 -$18.05 million ($4.17) -0.34

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH4501, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH65, a tetra-specific proprietary antibody. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.