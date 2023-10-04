AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $328-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.57 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.34–$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.