Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Acquires A$28,400.00 in Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Ben Price acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,400.00 ($18,089.17).

Antisense Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a current ratio of 4.51.

About Antisense Therapeutics

Featured Articles

Antisense Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of novel antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, asthma, and other inflammatory indications.

