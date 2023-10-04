Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 299,179 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $21.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($1.29). Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

