argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $472.77

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $472.77, but opened at $482.63. argenx shares last traded at $481.51, with a volume of 35,748 shares.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.05.

argenx Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.88.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $1,716,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $26,891,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $1,836,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 89.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

