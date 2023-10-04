Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. 473,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,718. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

