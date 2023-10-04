Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.4% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 18,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,724. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

