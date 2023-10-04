Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,508. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

