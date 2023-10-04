Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. 866,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,406. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

