Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $252,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

