Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 86,703 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 86,703 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.5% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,715,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734,256. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.