Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $359,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 1,018,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,888. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,910 shares of company stock valued at $18,211,115 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

