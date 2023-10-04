Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 968,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,563. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.