Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 4.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,637,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,215,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.29. 81,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,675. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.61 and a 12-month high of $284.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

