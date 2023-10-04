Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 153,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 377,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

