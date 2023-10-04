Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,992,803 shares in the company, valued at $842,248,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,464,847 shares of company stock worth $67,312,785 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

