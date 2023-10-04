Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Assurant Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.10. 100,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,140. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.81.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.