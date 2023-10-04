Audius Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $162.21 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

