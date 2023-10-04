Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

