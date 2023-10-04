Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 264 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

