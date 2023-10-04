Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

